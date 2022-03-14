iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iCAD were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

iCAD stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

In related news, Director Timothy Norris Irish bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

