MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,664,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MIXT stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $291.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

