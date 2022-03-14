Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $0.88 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $126.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheetah Mobile Profile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.