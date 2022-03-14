Morgan Stanley Has $10.45 Million Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter worth $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 69.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in NextDecade by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $477.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About NextDecade (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

