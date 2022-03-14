Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $282.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

