Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.83.

FNV stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $115.85 and a 12 month high of $168.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,128 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 201.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

