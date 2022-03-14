CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUBE. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

CUBE stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CubeSmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CubeSmart by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2,152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 163,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

