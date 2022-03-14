Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guild (NYSE:GHLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

GHLD opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guild will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

