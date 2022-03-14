Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.45 Million in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,135 shares of company stock worth $9,574,314. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $187.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.87.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

