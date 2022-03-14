Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $46,147,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

