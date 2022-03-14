Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.71.
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
