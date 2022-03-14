Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,310 shares of company stock worth $1,106,384. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $102.51 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

