Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 25.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UG stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27. United-Guardian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

