Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

