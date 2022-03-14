Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.18.
Spotify Technology stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.