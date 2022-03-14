Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.19 on Friday. Textron has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Textron by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

