United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $379.42.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $322.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.