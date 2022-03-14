Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $120.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,623,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

