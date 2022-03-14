Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,043,500,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CPNG opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.44. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Coupang’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after acquiring an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $475,901,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $431,845,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

