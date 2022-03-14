Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Buys $4,309,772.84 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $4,309,772.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,154 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $521,600.46.

On Monday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260,931.61.

On Friday, March 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 63,662 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $826,969.38.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95.

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

