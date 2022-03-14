Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $2,523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.76 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
