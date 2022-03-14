Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.33%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

