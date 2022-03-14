Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.33 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,348,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

