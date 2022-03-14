Accretion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Up 137.5% in February

Accretion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENER. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,469,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENER opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Accretion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Accretion Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

