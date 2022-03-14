Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Expands By 141.7%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FUWAY stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

