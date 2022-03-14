Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Expands By 141.7%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
FUWAY stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.
