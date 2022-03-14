Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.48.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.