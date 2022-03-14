Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $265.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $345.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.58.

NYSE VEEV opened at $174.44 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

