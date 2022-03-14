W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $716.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.63. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 453,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 107,610 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

