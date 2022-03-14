Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of Nitori stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59. Nitori has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Nitori Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitori (NCLTY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nitori (NCLTY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.