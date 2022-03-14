Head to Head Contrast: CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) & Its Competitors

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS: CYBN – Get Rating) is one of 680 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) N/A -71.99% -67.25% CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 36.32% -22.39% 2.38%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) 0 1 4 0 2.80 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 182 709 1009 20 2.45

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) presently has a consensus price target of $8.56, suggesting a potential upside of 983.72%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.29%. Given CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -2.55 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors $1.16 billion $51.13 million -21.98

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE). CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) peers beat CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc. is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.