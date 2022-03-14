Head-To-Head Review: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) versus Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GSE Systems and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Qumu has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSE Systems and Qumu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.63 -$10.54 million $0.53 3.26 Qumu $29.07 million 1.00 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.51

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSE Systems. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11% Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53%

Risk & Volatility

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qumu beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems (Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses on nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

