Financial Comparison: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and InterCloud Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.38 $547.50 million $4.57 31.64 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats InterCloud Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About InterCloud Systems (Get Rating)

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services. The company offers cloud and managed services, professional consulting and staffing services, and infrastructure and applications to assist its customers in meeting their changing technology demands. It’s cloud solutions offer enterprise and service-provider customers the opportunity to adopt an operational expense model by outsourcing to InterCloud rather than the capital expense model that has dominated in recent decades in IT infrastructure management. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shrewsbury, NJ.

