Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 505.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

