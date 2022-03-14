Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

