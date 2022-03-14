MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get MediWound alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.19.

MDWD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in MediWound by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MediWound by 88.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MediWound by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.