Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will report $670.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $684.46 million and the lowest is $657.19 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $761.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,152,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

