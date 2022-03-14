Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $285.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $521,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

