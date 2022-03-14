CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $21,904,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 615,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $12,401,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.