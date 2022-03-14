Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLSD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.