Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CLSD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.95.
Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
