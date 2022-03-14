Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of CRCT opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,441,936 shares of company stock worth $23,967,403.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $528,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

