Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Self Storage by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

