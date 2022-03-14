Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 29.0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUS opened at $38.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

