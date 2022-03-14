Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI opened at $0.01 on Monday. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
