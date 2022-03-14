Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $61.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
