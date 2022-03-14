Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $61.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

