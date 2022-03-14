Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

NYSE STVN opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.96.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.