Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 230.78%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 85,068.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

