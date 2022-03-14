Analysts Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.30 Million

Analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $456.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.00 million. UWM reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $185,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UWM by 131.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 134,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $813,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UWM by 2,645.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 706,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $404.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

