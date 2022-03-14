Morgan Stanley Trims Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price to €56.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.