Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Quálitas Controladora stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.40.
