Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Quálitas Controladora stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Quálitas Controladora Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

