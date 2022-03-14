Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target Lowered to €110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €145.00 ($157.61) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSLLF. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.85. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $102.95 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

