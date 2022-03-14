Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $5,300.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,436.33.

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

